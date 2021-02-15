SVB Leerink Comments on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) – SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

TEVA has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.48.

TEVA opened at $11.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,296,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 524,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 111,997 shares during the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.