Swingby (SWINGBY) Achieves Market Cap of $38.32 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $38.32 million and approximately $9.11 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby token can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded 129.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00060064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.34 or 0.00272974 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00085003 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00091345 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00093713 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.42 or 0.00417525 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00186539 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en.

Swingby Token Trading

Swingby can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

