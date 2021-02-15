Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of AON worth $206,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in AON by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in AON by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON opened at $228.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.91. Aon Plc has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.86.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.