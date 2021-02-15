Swiss National Bank Sells 10,900 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $170,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of ROP stock opened at $396.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $416.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.40.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.