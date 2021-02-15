Swiss National Bank Sells 12,900 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 590,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $242,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Humana by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 1.4% during the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 1.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of Humana stock opened at $380.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens raised their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.95.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.