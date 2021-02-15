Swiss National Bank Sells 133,900 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,195,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 133,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Micron Technology worth $315,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 120.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MU stock opened at $88.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average of $60.36. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.97.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,532 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,135. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

