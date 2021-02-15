Swiss National Bank Sells 36,300 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,039,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.50% of General Mills worth $178,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in General Mills by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $57.12 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.30.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

