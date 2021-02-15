Swiss National Bank Sells 90,700 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,888,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 90,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of CSX worth $262,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its position in CSX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $90.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $97.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.57.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.