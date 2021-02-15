Swiss National Bank Sells 9,900 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,127,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $191,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,402 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 252.6% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,187,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $343,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 94.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,623 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,046,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $69,819,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSI. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. MKM Partners raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.57.

MSI stock opened at $181.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.45 and a 200 day moving average of $163.45.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,079,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

