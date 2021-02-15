Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will announce sales of $131.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.00 million to $132.68 million. Switch reported sales of $120.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year sales of $514.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $512.80 million to $516.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $571.12 million, with estimates ranging from $562.40 million to $577.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Switch.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

NYSE:SWCH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.96. 25,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,245. Switch has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.86 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $1,444,833.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,122.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $259,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,159,659 shares in the company, valued at $35,742,356.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,996 shares of company stock worth $4,023,592. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Switch by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 289,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 170,394 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,589 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Switch by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 14,002 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Switch by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 53,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

