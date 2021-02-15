Syntropy (NOIA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $98.73 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Syntropy has a total market cap of $98.73 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Syntropy has traded up 48.2% against the dollar. One Syntropy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Syntropy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00065367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.76 or 0.00927381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00050244 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,341.13 or 0.04970940 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00024138 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00017228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy (NOIA) is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 323,427,517 tokens. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet.

Syntropy Token Trading

Syntropy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syntropy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syntropy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.