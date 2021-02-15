Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

SYRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $48,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 325,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter.

SYRS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.73. 42,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.01.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

