T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 1.9% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $14,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,452,763,000 after purchasing an additional 563,135 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,897,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,554,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,333,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,161,000 after purchasing an additional 180,251 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,638,000 after purchasing an additional 217,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,724,000 after buying an additional 172,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,283. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $169.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

