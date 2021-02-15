Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and commercialization of novel nanomedicines designed to target unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology and oncology. The company’s product pipeline consists of TLC599, TLC590, TLC399 and TLC178 which are in clinical stage. Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Taiwan Liposome in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Taiwan Liposome in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

NASDAQ TLC opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74. Taiwan Liposome has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $209.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taiwan Liposome stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taiwan Liposome

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

