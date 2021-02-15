Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Raised by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,108,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,755 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.0% of Aperio Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $338,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM opened at $138.06 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $139.80. The company has a market capitalization of $715.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

