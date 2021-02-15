Take-Two Interactive Software’s (TTWO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $210.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.46.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $199.86 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,214,000 after purchasing an additional 439,944 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,847,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,747,000 after buying an additional 173,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,604,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,048,000 after buying an additional 24,462 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,019,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

