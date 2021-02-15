Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,096 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 0.5% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $9,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.43. 92,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,597. The company has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.07. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.48.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

