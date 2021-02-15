Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Increased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,885 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.43. The stock had a trading volume of 92,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,597. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.48.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

