Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Short Interest Up 83.1% in January

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 280,400 shares, an increase of 83.1% from the January 14th total of 153,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,946,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after buying an additional 2,086,597 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 502,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 29,075 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,498,000. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 170,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,255. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.59.

TGB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.60.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

