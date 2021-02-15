TCF National Bank Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TCF National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,588,772. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.23.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

