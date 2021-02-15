TCF National Bank Purchases 483 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

TCF National Bank raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 1.3% of TCF National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,928,000 after buying an additional 84,257 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 45.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,197,073 shares of company stock worth $2,222,672,199 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $123.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.