TD Securities Boosts FirstService (TSE:FSV) Price Target to C$175.00

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities to C$175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSV. Raymond James increased their price target on FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised shares of FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian upgraded shares of FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$165.00.

Shares of TSE:FSV opened at C$189.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.26 billion and a PE ratio of 114.19. FirstService has a 52 week low of C$83.36 and a 52 week high of C$198.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$176.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$171.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.233 dividend. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

