TD Securities Boosts Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to $135.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TRRSF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.20.

TRRSF stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.90. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $93.82.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

