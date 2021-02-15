TD Securities Trims Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Target Price to $13.50

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KGC. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a focus list rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,271,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911,897 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,452,778 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119,996 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,685,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,242,573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,840,000 after purchasing an additional 557,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,198,702 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

