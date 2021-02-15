TechnipFMC plc Plans Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) announced a dividend on Friday, February 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $10.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTI. Berenberg Bank cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.80 to $13.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

