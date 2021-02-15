Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.78. Teck Resources posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 207,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $19.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

