Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telecom Italia currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS TIIAY opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.25. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $5.78.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

