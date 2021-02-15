Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $20.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,712,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,797,000 after buying an additional 310,199 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,287,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,906,000 after buying an additional 339,658 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 896,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after buying an additional 154,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,376,000 after buying an additional 140,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after buying an additional 368,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

