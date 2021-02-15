Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 53,594,600 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the January 14th total of 30,929,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31,526.2 days.

TLSNF stock remained flat at $$4.23 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $4.44.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

