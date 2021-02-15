Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) PT Raised to $42.00 at Raymond James

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TPX. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.20.

TPX opened at $32.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $5,337,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,100 shares of company stock worth $11,069,269. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

