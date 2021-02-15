Tendies Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Tendies has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. Tendies has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $73.12 million worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00059159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.00274916 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00083255 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00088950 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00096168 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00187969 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,313.69 or 0.89930767 BTC.

Tendies Token Profile

Tendies’ total supply is 7,922,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,522,727 tokens. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev.

Buying and Selling Tendies

Tendies can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

