Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) is Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Horrell Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Teradata comprises about 2.6% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 142,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in Teradata by 2.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 35,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Teradata by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Teradata by 12.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $82,487.37. Also, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,771 shares of company stock worth $2,758,905. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teradata from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $49.29 on Monday. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.49. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

