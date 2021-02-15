Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,026,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Texas Instruments worth $168,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,783,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,539,817,000 after acquiring an additional 57,367 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,657,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,093,000 after purchasing an additional 175,515 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,453,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,824,000 after purchasing an additional 88,987 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,508,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,758,000 after buying an additional 938,965 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,203,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,698,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.64. The company had a trading volume of 172,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.90. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $179.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.