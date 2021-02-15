Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 388 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

NYSE SPG opened at $109.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.45. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $142.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

