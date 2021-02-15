TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Short Interest Update

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 281,700 shares, a growth of 92.7% from the January 14th total of 146,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

TFII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.17.

Shares of NYSE:TFII traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.28. 42,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.95. TFI International has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $81.46.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

