TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 554,300 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the January 14th total of 794,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

TFSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded TFS Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $18.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 0.47. TFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 4.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $228,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,670,000 after purchasing an additional 109,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 286,140 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 283,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 50,666 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 165,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

