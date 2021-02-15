THB Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

THB Asset Management lowered its holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,210 shares during the period. THB Asset Management’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Willdan Group by 521.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Willdan Group by 76.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Willdan Group by 239.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth $367,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $49.44 on Monday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.94 million, a PE ratio of -59.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Willdan Group from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

