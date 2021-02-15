THB Asset Management Has $4.36 Million Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

THB Asset Management reduced its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,203 shares during the period. THB Asset Management owned approximately 0.60% of America’s Car-Mart worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 276.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 54,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRMT shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total value of $159,300.00. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRMT opened at $134.52 on Monday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $135.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.07 and its 200-day moving average is $103.74. The firm has a market cap of $891.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.70. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $223.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.