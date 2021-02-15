THB Asset Management Invests $4.63 Million in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 149,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,000. Vericel makes up approximately 1.1% of THB Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vericel during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Vericel by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Vericel by 70.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VCEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of VCEL opened at $50.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,068,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.95.

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $412,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

