THB Asset Management Sells 23,797 Shares of Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB)

THB Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,797 shares during the quarter. THB Asset Management’s holdings in Randolph Bancorp were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in Randolph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,013,000. 35.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Randolph Bancorp stock opened at $20.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.87. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Randolph Bancorp Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

