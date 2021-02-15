THB Asset Management Sells 50,465 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

THB Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,465 shares during the quarter. Century Communities makes up 1.3% of THB Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. THB Asset Management owned about 0.40% of Century Communities worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 322.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCS. Zelman & Associates downgraded Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $61.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.97. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

