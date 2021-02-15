THB Asset Management Trims Holdings in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

THB Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,795 shares during the quarter. THB Asset Management owned 2.01% of Ultralife worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 177,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 911.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 94,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

ULBI stock opened at $7.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $115.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.57. Ultralife Co. has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45.

Ultralife Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

