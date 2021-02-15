The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 622,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,697 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in The AES were worth $14,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The AES by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,846,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,889,000 after buying an additional 250,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The AES by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,332,000 after buying an additional 911,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The AES by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,246,000 after buying an additional 203,152 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The AES by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,697,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,900,000 after buying an additional 88,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of The AES by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,504,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,239,000 after buying an additional 41,102 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AES stock opened at $28.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of -54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.1505 dividend. This is a boost from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The AES’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

