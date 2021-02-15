The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

ALL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.53.

ALL stock opened at $104.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.17. The Allstate has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,583,015,000 after purchasing an additional 854,644 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,584,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Allstate by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,296,000 after purchasing an additional 244,365 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Allstate by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,683 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

