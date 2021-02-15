The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $948.00.

SAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.42, for a total transaction of $9,404,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,928 shares of company stock valued at $41,954,550 over the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Boston Beer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAM traded up $42.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,167.13. 5,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,931. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $986.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $929.64. The Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $290.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,180.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.37 and a beta of 0.76.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

