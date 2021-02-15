The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Short Interest Update

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the January 14th total of 5,150,000 shares. Currently, 23.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $48.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.27. 14,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,062. The Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $79.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $425.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Children’s Place will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,468,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in The Children’s Place by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 621,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,616,000 after purchasing an additional 75,121 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Children’s Place by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in The Children’s Place by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

