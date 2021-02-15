The Coca-Cola Company Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for The Coca-Cola in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

KO has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

NYSE KO opened at $50.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $217.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after buying an additional 7,887,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,644,000 after buying an additional 1,413,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after buying an additional 3,818,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,752,000 after buying an additional 1,552,809 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

