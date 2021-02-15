The GEO Group (GEO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $8.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

