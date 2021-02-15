The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) EVP Alejandro Centurion Sells 10,000 Shares

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $440,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,351.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $45.98 on Monday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 16,045.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 35,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

