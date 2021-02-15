The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $517.91 Million

Equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will report sales of $517.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $562.03 million and the lowest is $496.10 million. The Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $553.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $44.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.65 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average of $36.40.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

